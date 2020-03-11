John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD consolidates above $200, sustains uptrend above the trendline

Cryptos |
  •  Ethereum price has contained losses above a key ascending trendline despite the recent dip to $190.
  • A pennant pattern likely paves the way for a breakout above $220 as long as ETH/USD volume rises in the coming sessions.

Spot rate: $201

Relative change: 0.66845

Percentage change: 0.39%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Low

BTC/USD price chart

ETH/USD price chart

Ethereum price is flirting with $200 following a rejection at $209.62 on Tuesday. The pivotal price action at $200 speaks of the indecision in the market. However, ETH/USD downside is holding above a key ascending trendline. The immediate upside is limited by the 50% Fibonacci level of the last swing high from $289.84 to a swing low of $117.87. The prevailing trend suggests that the sideways action could take center stage in the coming sessions.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

ETH/USD price chart

ETH/USD is also consolidating in a pennant pattern as the bulls nurture an upward movement. The price needs a boost from increased volume and buying activities to sustain gains not only above $200 but also clear the next hurdle at $210. Recovery from the dip to $190 appears to have stalled (consolidation) at $200 as shown by the RSI and the MACD’s ranging motions at 50 and 0.00 respectively.

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 200.83
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 200.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 234.19
Daily SMA50 220.28
Daily SMA100 181.08
Daily SMA200 180.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 206.39
Previous Daily Low 195.81
Previous Weekly High 246.86
Previous Weekly Low 212.38
Previous Monthly High 288.7
Previous Monthly Low 179.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 199.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 202.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 195.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 190.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 184.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 206.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 211.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 216.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD rally to $9,000 in the offing as CME Futures options’ volume surge

BTC/USD rally to $9,000 in the offing as CME Futures options’ volume surge

Bitcoin price is back to trading beneath $8,000 after being rejected at $8,200. The rejection followed a brief recovery on Tuesday which saw Bitcoin rise above $8,000. The price advanced towards $8,200 but an ascending channel ...

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD bulls take charge for the second straight day as price crosses $0.210 level

XRP/USD bulls take charge for the second straight day as price crosses $0.210 level

XRP/USD bulls took charge of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $0.209 to $0.2133 this Tuesday. The bulls will need to overcome two resistance levels at $0.225 and $0.232 to ...

More Ripple News

ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation after bouncing off the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band

ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation after bouncing off the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band

ETH/USD bears took control of the market this Tuesday taking the price down from $203.27 to $201.56. Two days back, ETH/USD crashed from $238 to $199.75, bounced up ...

More Ethereum News

As DASH/USD bulls take control, can they break above resistance at SMA 200?

As DASH/USD bulls take control, can they break above resistance at SMA 200?

DASH/USD went up from $73.55 to $75.85 this Tuesday following three consecutive bearish sessions. To continue its upward momentum, the buyers must overcome the resistance at the SMA 200.

More Dash news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button

The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location