Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD consolidates above $200, sustains uptrend above the trendline

- Ethereum price has contained losses above a key ascending trendline despite the recent dip to $190.
- A pennant pattern likely paves the way for a breakout above $220 as long as ETH/USD volume rises in the coming sessions.
Spot rate: $201
Relative change: 0.66845
Percentage change: 0.39%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: Low
BTC/USD price chart
Ethereum price is flirting with $200 following a rejection at $209.62 on Tuesday. The pivotal price action at $200 speaks of the indecision in the market. However, ETH/USD downside is holding above a key ascending trendline. The immediate upside is limited by the 50% Fibonacci level of the last swing high from $289.84 to a swing low of $117.87. The prevailing trend suggests that the sideways action could take center stage in the coming sessions.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
ETH/USD is also consolidating in a pennant pattern as the bulls nurture an upward movement. The price needs a boost from increased volume and buying activities to sustain gains not only above $200 but also clear the next hurdle at $210. Recovery from the dip to $190 appears to have stalled (consolidation) at $200 as shown by the RSI and the MACD’s ranging motions at 50 and 0.00 respectively.
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|200.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|200.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|234.19
|Daily SMA50
|220.28
|Daily SMA100
|181.08
|Daily SMA200
|180.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|206.39
|Previous Daily Low
|195.81
|Previous Weekly High
|246.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|212.38
|Previous Monthly High
|288.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|179.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|199.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|202.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|195.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|190.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|184.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|206.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|211.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|216.65
