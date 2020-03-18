Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD breaking down $100 could be very punishing this time

- Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.10% in the session on Wednesday.
- ETH/USD is set for further potential damage as the price consolidates within a narrow range.
- The next major support for the price is eyed at $100, a breach would be damaging.
ETH/USD daily chart
Trading conditions are tight within a pennant pattern via the daily chart view. The narrowing has been observed for going on six sessions.
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
The price has smashed out of a bearish flag to the downside, inviting further pressure south. Eyes on a possible retest.
Spot rate: 111.71
Relative change: -0.10%
High: 118.44
Low: 110.25
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|116.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|116.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|189.99
|Daily SMA50
|215.35
|Daily SMA100
|179.82
|Daily SMA200
|178.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.33
|Previous Daily Low
|109.8
|Previous Weekly High
|237.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.65
|Previous Monthly High
|288.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|179.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|116.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD range-bound with bearish bias, $5,000 under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $5,150. The coin retreated from an intraday high above $5,400 as the upside momentum faded away amid another bout of volatility caused by recession fears.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.15 level
XRP/USD bulls eked out an advantage in the early hours as the price went up slightly from $0.147 to $0.148. This followed a bullish Tuesday wherein the asset went up from $0.1415 to $0.147. The price is hovering below the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 20 ...
ETH/USD looming freefall to $100 and how to avoid it
Ethereum price inability to sustain gains above $120 is putting it a risk of freefalling to $100. The path of least resistance remains downwards although all the top three cryptocurrencies are showing signs of stability.
LTC/USD may be poised for short-term recovery
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from the recent low of $29.17 and settled in a range limited by $36.00 on the upside and $32.00 on the downside. The 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.1 billion has lost nearly 5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $33.7 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.