Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD breaking down $100 could be very punishing this time

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.10% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • ETH/USD is set for further potential damage as the price consolidates within a narrow range. 
  • The next major support for the price is eyed at $100, a breach would be damaging.  

ETH/USD daily chart

Trading conditions are tight within a pennant pattern via the daily chart view. The narrowing has been observed for going on six sessions. 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

The price has smashed out of a bearish flag to the downside, inviting further pressure south. Eyes on a possible retest. 

Spot rate:                     111.71

Relative change:          -0.10%

High:                             118.44

Low:                              110.25

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 116.08
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 116.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 189.99
Daily SMA50 215.35
Daily SMA100 179.82
Daily SMA200 178.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.33
Previous Daily Low 109.8
Previous Weekly High 237.78
Previous Weekly Low 89.65
Previous Monthly High 288.7
Previous Monthly Low 179.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 116.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 114.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 110.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 127.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 133.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD range-bound with bearish bias, $5,000 under threat

BTC/USD range-bound with bearish bias, $5,000 under threat

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $5,150. The coin retreated from an intraday high above $5,400 as the upside momentum faded away amid another bout of volatility caused by recession fears.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.15 level

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.15 level

XRP/USD bulls eked out an advantage in the early hours as the price went up slightly from $0.147 to $0.148. This followed a bullish Tuesday wherein the asset went up from $0.1415 to $0.147. The price is hovering below the red Ichimoku cloud, SMA 20 ...

More Ripple News

ETH/USD looming freefall to $100 and how to avoid it

ETH/USD looming freefall to $100 and how to avoid it

Ethereum price inability to sustain gains above $120 is putting it a risk of freefalling to $100. The path of least resistance remains downwards although all the top three cryptocurrencies are showing signs of stability.

More Ethereum News

LTC/USD may be poised for short-term recovery

LTC/USD may be poised for short-term recovery

Litecoin (LTC) recovered from the recent low of $29.17 and settled in a range limited by $36.00 on the upside and $32.00 on the downside. The  6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.1 billion has lost nearly 5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $33.7 at the time of writing.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement

Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location