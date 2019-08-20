Ethereum market update: ETH/USD retreating as $205 remains unconquered

- Ethereum’s failed attempt to correct above $205 culminates in a retreat under $200.
- The prevailing trend is strongly bearish especially with the RSI heading south.
Ethereum formidable move from last week’s lows smashed through $200 hurdle. However, the failure to break above $205 allowed the sellers an easy-takeover. For this reason, Ethereum is retreating below $200 (failed support).
The most probably short-term support is the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) one-hour currently at $197.23. If this level fails to hold, the next tentative support is $195 while extended declines will find cushioning at the 38.2% Fib retracement level with the last swing high from $204.49 to a swing low of $173.03 around $185 area. Last week’s low at $173.03 will offer the much-needed support in case $180 fails to hold.
Read also: Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD rising wedge pattern reaction risks breakdown to $9,400
The prevailing bear pressure is analysis-backed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving further down from the overbought region. The gradual slope shows that Ethereum bears are slowly gaining traction against the bulls. The remaining bullish indicator in the mean-time is the fact that the 50 SMA is widening the gap above the longer-term 100 SMA.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable trading underneath $10,000, as price smashes out of bearish flag
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory, nursing steep losses of some 7% in the session. The bear market continues to drag prices down across the board, with a lack of slowdown in sight.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD recovery dealt a massive blow, capped under $0.27
Ripple bears continue to drill holes in key support areas. Last week’s attempt to correct above $0.3 hurdle miserably failed to gain traction above $0.29. For this reason, the price action that followed has been strongly bearish endangering viable support areas.
Ethereum market update: ETH smacks bulls in the face following trendline break
The bearish wave is not slowing down for the second day in a row. Ethereum’s failure to break above $205 hurdles seems to have killed bull’s confidence in the recovery.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD testing critical $70 zone to the downside
The founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee, recently provided an update with regards to the implementation of MimbleWimble on the Litecoin network. The design is at present being worked on, as per his recent tweets:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...