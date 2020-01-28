- Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin says Ethereum is stronger than ever.
- Ethereum is revolutionizing the DeFi sector; allowing crypto lending apps to impact the financial industry.
- Ethereum price consolidation above $170 could lead to a run-up to $200 in the near term.
Ethereum is trading within a whisker of the January 2020 peak. This follows an impressive bullish reversal from the pullback experienced last week. The downtrend from highs around $179 found support at $155 - $157 (key support zone). High buying power at this zone coupled with an improved technical picture placed Ethereum price back in the trajectory targeting $200.
At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $172.95 while testing an ascending channel resistance. The value of the crypto has grown 1.8% on Tuesday after opening the session at $169.94.
Ethereum looks stronger than ever: Vitalik Buterin
In response to a popular cryptocurrency personality on Twitter, Whale Crypto Investor, who wrote, “Ethereum is bleeding every day. Where's the Old strong Ethereum? I wonder if he won't get back to his old days,” the co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin said that Ethereum is “looking stronger than ever to me!”
In addition to that as the decentralized financed (DeFi) sector picks up the pace, Ethereum’s supply is said to be decreasing. Some of the fasted growing applications are coming in the form of lending and borrowing apps that run on the Ethereum network. According to Omar Bham (Crypt0) “Bitcoin maximalists don't want you to know. Supply for ETH is shrinking, as DeFi apps locking it up are driving demand. There will probably be less ETH available on markets, come next bull run.”
Ethereum price technical picture
The run towards $200 appears to be taking a breather above the former resistance now short term support at $170. The immediate downside is protected by an accelerated trendline (dotted) while the channel support will come in handy later. The 50 SMA at $166 on the 1-hour chart and the 100 SMA at $163.43 will also offer support if a reversal ensues. The RSI shows ETH bulls are still largely in control, however, consolidation is expected above $170 before the next rally towards $200.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
