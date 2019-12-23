- Ethereum sustains bullish action emanating from the generally impressive weekend session.
- A break out of the descending channel resistance could place Ether in a trajectory eyeing $160.
Ethereum is relatively in the green toward the end of the Asian session on Monday. The sustained bullish action emanates from the just-concluded weekend session which saw major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin Ethereum and Ripple correct high above key support zones.
The second-largest cryptocurrency in the market has recovered significantly from the previous dip to $116. The asset not only defended the descending channel support but reclaimed several support zones, starting at $120, $125 and $130.
The price is trading above the Moving Averages whereby the 200 SMA is in line to offer support at $131.56 on the hourly chart and the 50 SMA at $128.96. Ethereum is exchanging hands a $134 and looking forward to breaking above $140 resistance. Moreover, a break above the channel resistance would allow more buying entries, pushing Ether past $160.
Unfortunately, the slightly oversold condition suggests that a reversal is imminent in the near term. On other hand, support areas at $130, $125 and $120 will come in handy to prevent a repeat of the declines experienced last week.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
