Ethereum longs are still very much in play as we continue to hold the very key level between 1680 and 1830.
Whilst doing this ETHUSD keeps printing lowe lows but we have noticed a reversal pattern in play at these very lows.
Watch my latest video analysis to find my trading plan for this market en where my long trade idea is valid.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by FXTE is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. FXTE and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
