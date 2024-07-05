German MP Joana Cotar strongly criticized the government's decision to sell Bitcoin, believing that this move exacerbated market volatility and could have a long-term negative impact on the stability of the cryptocurrency market, and that Bitcoin should be used as a national…

According to f2pool data, when Bitcoin fell below $56,000, only six mining machines were still profitable, including S21 Hyd, S21, A1466I, S19 XP Hyd, S19 XP and M56S++. At a rate of $0.08/kWh, ASICs less efficient than 23 W/T operate at a loss. pic.twitter.com/SUMOvv1Ot4

UPDATE: Mt. Gox moving $2.71B BTC In the past 8 hours, Mt. Gox wallets moved 47,229 BTC ($2.71B) from the cold wallet 1HeHL. 2701.8 BTC ($148.4M) was moved out of Mt. Gox wallets with 1544.7 BTC ($84.9M) sent to Bitbank through Gox address 1PKGG, and 1157.1 BTC ($63.6M) sent to… pic.twitter.com/sJEuJB7GwC

Litecoin is currently in a downward trend. The altcoin could extend losses by another 11.50% and drop to its November 14, 2022 low of $53.24. The red bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator support the bearish thesis for Litecoin.

