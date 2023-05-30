- Ethereum co-founder Buterin launches experimental city in Montenegro, Ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji among attendees
- Ethereum co-founder sent big players across diverse industries home after over two months in Zuzalu.
- Zuzalu is Buterin's experimental "pop-up city community" where attendees were tasked to envision the future for humanity.
- Former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan was among the attendees, backing the concept of a "network state."
- Drama around Montenegro's currency, Bolivar, made for the most exciting part of the gathering, sprouting a valuable commodity among Zuzalans.
Almost 200 key players in the crypto playing, big pharma, politics, and academia returned home the past weekend after over two months in Zuzalu, an experimental "pop-up city community" conceived by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Zuzalu was incredible :) I’m gonna miss everyone !! pic.twitter.com/sCZ4Rk7ygk— rodney (@0xRodney) May 25, 2023
Also Read: Ethereum nears Visa in processed transaction volume, what this means
Ethereum co-founder's Zuzalu and the discussions therein
Zuzalans, the attendees of Ethereum co-founder's Zuzalu community, had temporarily abandoned their lives and living identities, signing up to become the first netizens of a new civilization. Zuzalu is established among the resort hotels and Airbnbsof Lustica Bay in Montenegro. During their stay, their sole task was to envision what they considered a new future for humanity.
During the getaway, attendees discussed the role of crypto, blockchain networks, and AI. Notably, these three disciplines have frothed the rage in the recent wave of crypto developments. The experience also poked into disciplines such as human longevity and the idea of a "network state" as advertised by former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, who made a remote appearance for a Zuzalu panel discussion that was described as the "Doomer presentation" by one attending engineer.
Balaji is giving the Doomer presentation in Zuzalu.— Odysseas.eth (@odysseas_eth) May 1, 2023
Will be live-tweeting thoughts, we are about in the middle of the presentation
To some, the novel city is a "Burning Man for futurists," while others call it a sleepaway camp for the crypto elite. Others, mostly attendees, call it a "life-altering experience with historical implications for our species' biological, political, and social potential."
The Zuzalu experience, what it is like to be there
Citing DeFi protocol Asymmetry co-founder Hannah Hamilton:
Every single person here believes that they can change the world. Normally, you meet one person who believes they can change the world—but it's everyone.
Decentralization extended to Zuzalu, with attendees enjoying impromptu conversations and breakout seminars planned by participants to propel the conference's cadence. With most Zuzalu events being informal to some degree, even a house party was ripe for optimizing human potential at any moment.
The Interesting Part
Notably, one cohort of Zuzalans brought a large stack of bolivars—the hyperinflated Venezuelan currency—with them to Montenegro; and handed out the near-worthless bills as non-fungible, secure invites to a party. While some mocked the move as a "performance," once the would-be partygoers arrived at the gathering later that night, they have turned away immediately for failure to produce a bolivar. Further, they were compelled to relinquish their own bolivar if they brought a guest unable to produce a bill.
In the new https://t.co/PbX8rDAXA9 with Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, talking about #longevity #immortality along the beautiful coast of #Montenegro #Zuzalu #Ethereum @ethereum @VitalikButerin @vita_dao #Millennium @MillenniumProj pic.twitter.com/fk5r3vfqcm— José Cordeiro #TransVision #Future #HumanityPlus (@cordeiro) May 23, 2023
Bolivars eventually became a valuable commodity among Zuzalans, running out shortly afterward. As a result, their distributors developed an app through which bolivar holders could input their bill's serial numbers and create authenticated virtual IDs that could one day (or so their creators hope) serve to create a vouching system to grow social groups.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP becomes an outlier as outlook turns bullish
BTC price has surprised investors with a quick uptick over the weekend, but it is unclear if this is a spurt in buying pressure or a reentry of sidelined buyers. Judging by the price action, the cause of the uptick is unclear and the bearish outlook explained in previous articles is still valid.
Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict
The community of XRP token holders await a verdict in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. Three key aspects of the case could influence the verdict and subsequently XRP price.
Galxe, Optimism and 1INCH set for volatility as $350 million token unlocks loom
Token unlocks are key events that result in volatility in asset prices. Galxe (GAL), Optimism (OP) and 1Inch Network (1INCH) tokens are scheduled for unlock this week.
Dogecoin retakes meme coin throne as Shiba Inu, Pepe mania fades
DOGE, a leading meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, has seen a spike in activity from large wallet investors, popularly known as whales. The uptick in activity and recent price increases has placed Dogecoin as the biggest meme coin by market capitalization for the first time in around two months.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.