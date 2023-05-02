Balaji, former Coinbase CTO, closes $1 million bet on Bitcoin ahead of time, here’s why

- Balaji Srinivasan has prematurely closed his $1 million bet on Bitcoin.
- He bet that BTC would hit $1 million within 90 days amid the initial bank failures in the US around mid-March.
- Besides cancelation, he donated $1.5 million to three different entities as a settlement.
Balaji Srinivasan announced closing his $1 million bet on Bitcoin (BTC) prematurely and donated $1.5 million to three organizations as a settlement. Notably, this amount is $500,000 more than required.
I JUST BURNED A MILLION TO TELL YOU THEY'RE PRINTING TRILLIONS— Balaji (@balajis) May 2, 2023
The million dollar bet is now closed out by mutual agreement. I made $1M+ in provable on-chain donations, which you can verify by clicking the links below:
1) $500k to Bitcoin Core development via Chaincode:… pic.twitter.com/J9nwxZAAhD
The reason I did this was because I do believe in the public good, but unfortunately, we can't rely on the public sector anymore to tell us when something's wrong.
Balaji bets $1 million that Bitcoin price will hit $1M within 90 days
Shortly after the failures of Silvergate Bank, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) around mid-March, Balaji said he anticipated "a banking crisis to fuel a significant devaluation of the US dollar, hyperinflation, and a surge in BTC to $1 million by mid-June." He put up $1 million to back his prediction.
I will take that bet.— Balaji (@balajis) March 17, 2023
You buy 1 BTC.
I will send $1M USD.
This is ~40:1 odds as 1 BTC is worth ~$26k.
The term is 90 days.
All we need is a mutually agreed custodian who will still be there to settle this in the event of digital dollar devaluation.
If someone knows how to do this… https://t.co/hhPr522PQu pic.twitter.com/6Aav9KeJpe
In a May 2 announcement, however, the ex-CTO at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, and former partner at Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm, acknowledged on Twitter having spent his "own money to send a provably costly signal that there was something wrong with the economy. Further, he noted that it will not be a 'soft landing' as [Federal Reserve Chair Jerome] Powell promises – but something much worse."
Notably, the bet was closed on mutual agreement, with Balaji saying, “The reason I did this was that I do believe in the public good, but unfortunately we can't rely on the public sector anymore to tell us when something's wrong.”
Today's crop of leaders is in denial, Balaji
According to Balaji, the current crop of leaders, including Jerome Powell, is in denial, just like the 2008 cohort. The comparison comes as the tech entrepreneur acknowledged that the sitting US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, was at the Federal Reserve before the 2008 global financial crisis. At the time, neither Yellen nor the then-Fed chair, Ben Bernanke, signaled any alarms.
In Balaji's opinion, crises move faster than expected, adding that it took two days for the Fed to print $300 billion after SVB imploded. It also took two weeks for $500 billion to exit the banking system. Similarly, it only took "two quarters to go from mild recession to financial crisis in 2008 and two years for the Soviet Union to go from superpower to collapse in 1991."
He also supported his crisis argument with a Covid-19 reference, saying it took two months to go from "patient zero" to national lockdown.
Balaji settles with massive donations
Out of Balaji's $1 million bet, the tech billionaire made three $500,000 donations. The first was channeled towards pseudonymous Twitter user James Medlock, who had offered to bet $1 million back in March that the US would not experience hyperinflation.
I'll bet anyone $1 million dollars that the US does not enter hyperinflation— James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) March 16, 2023
Other donations were made to Give Directly and in support of Bitcoin Core development at Chaincode Labs.
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.