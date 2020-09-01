Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETH/USD bullish momentum hits pause at $7

- Ethereum Classic pressured towards the 23.6% Fibonacci initial support level.
- ETH/USD could settle for consolidation as highlighted by the RSI.
Ethereum Classic has been on a downward roll since last week. An impressive bullish action from August 25 saw ETC/USD scale some key levels including $6.8, $7, and $7.4. Unfortunately, ETC lost steam at $7.5 abandoning the bullish case that eyed $10. The downtrend commenced at $7.5 continued uninterrupted. ETC/USD hit new support highlighted by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high at $7.5 to a swing low at $6.45.
Ethereum Classic upside was also limited by a descending channel until ETH/USD soared above it during the Asian session on Tuesday. Another seller congestion at both the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA in the 1-hour range put a stop the bullish action.
At the time of writing, ETC is exchanging hands at $6.70 after adding 1.38% to its value on the day. The former resistance at $6.8 is back with ETC trading an intraday high of $6.79. The prevailing trend is likely to support consolidation as reflected by the RSI and the MACD.
In spite of the failure to break above $6.8. Ethereum Classic is inclined to the bullish side, especially with the MACD almost crossing into the positive region. Initial support is initially highlighted at the 23.6% Fibonacci level. Other lower support levels include $6.6 and $6.4 respectively.
ETC/USD price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
