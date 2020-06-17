- ETC/USD bears stepped back into the market following a bullish Tuesday.
- The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong support, so further price drops can be expected.
ETC/USD daily confluence detector
ETC/USD dropped from $6.26 to $6.23 in the early hours of Wednesday. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a lack of healthy support levels. This is why a further price drop can be expected. However, on the upside, there is a strong resistance stack between $6.24-$6.26 and another resistance level at $6.395.
The $6.24-$6.26 stack has the. 4-hour Previous Low, one-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 100.
Finally, the $6.395-level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point resistance-two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels
BTC/USD dropped from $9,527.65 to $9,477.50 in the early hours of Wednesday as bears took control, following a bullish Tuesday. The daily confluence detector shows that BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels, so ...
XRP/USD’s Elliott Oscillator has a green session following five straight red sessions
XRP/USD fell from $0.1925 $0.1916 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a bullish Monday. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears take control as price falls below $235
ETH/USD dropped from $235.40 to $234 in the early hours of Wednesday following a bullish Tuesday. The price is sandwiched between the SMA 20 and the upward trending line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD double-bottom reversal stalls at $44.00
Litecoin refreshed the lower levels at $42 earlier this week during a widespread cryptocurrency selloff. Prior to that, the digital asset had made a shallow recovery from the same level which lost steam at $45.30.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.