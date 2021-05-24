Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC looks to continue its descent

- Ethereum Classic price sliced through a supply zone, stretching from $59.43 to $80, signaling weakness.
- A retest of $59.43 leading to a 35% downswing seems likely.
- If the buyers produce a decisive close above $80, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ethereum Classic price is overrun by sellers that pushed it to slice through a pivotal resistance area. Now, ETC might continue to head lower as bullish momentum seems to have vanished.
Ethereum Classic price continues to bleed
Ethereum Classic price has dropped 72% from its all-time high at $179.83 and hints that this crash could continue. During this massive sell-off, ETC formed a demand zone that extends from $59.43 to $80. However, the bears disregarded the support and sliced through it, flipping it into a supply zone.
The next course of action for Ethereum Classic price is to either test the lower boundary of the resistance area at $59.43 and head lower or continue to free fall from its current position ($51.52). Assuming a retest of $59.43, ETC could stand to depreciate 20% to tag the immediate support at $46.47. A breakdown of this barrier will serve as a confirmation of the downtrend.
In that case, the altcoin could slide 15% to tag the subsequent support floor at $39.79. If the bearish momentum continues to pour in, $33.60 and $27.75 are the following areas of interest.
ETC/USDT 12-hour chart
While things look grim for Ethereum Classic price, if the bid orders pile up piercing the supply zone, ranging from $59.43 to $80, it will signal the presence of interested buyers.
However, a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $80 will invalidate the bearish outlook and indicate the start of an uptrend. In that case, if the sidelined investors jump on the bandwagon, ETC could 20% test the resistance barrier at $95.66.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price targets $0.65 as the crypto rout resumes
XRP price is extending the brutal Wednesday crash on Sunday, in the red for the third straight day while refreshing monthly lows at $0.7718. A fresh selling wave has engulfed the crypto board once again, with Bitcoin shedding nearly 8% to near $34K levels. Ripple eyes 200-day SMA near $0.65 after a break below the 100-day SMA support.
Dogecoin: Bears gather strength for another downswing
Dogecoin price remains in the red for the third day in a row. A wall of resistances on the 4H chart keeps DOGE exposed to downside risks. DOGE bears target the next support at $0.26 amid bearish RSI. China’s crypto clampdown outweighs Elon Musk's optimistic tweet.
MATIC price tumbles below $1 as bears refuse to give up
MATIC/USD (Polygon) has taken out Wednesday’s flash crash low, falling below the psychological $1 threshold amid relentless selling seen across the crypto board this Sunday. Bears eye a decisive break below 23.6% Fibo level on the daily chart.
Ethereum Classic price remains stuck between two key averages, downside favored
Following Wednesday’s collapse to three-week lows of $40.71, Ethereum Classic’s recovery lacks follow-through, as the price remains in a phase of bearish consolidation for the fourth straight day this Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.