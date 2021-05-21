- Ethereum Classic price has been bouncing in a cumulative phase after an explosive rally in the first week of May.
- The consolidation phase seems to be part of a bull flag pattern developing on ETC’s 12-hour chart.
- Slicing through the resistance trendline at $83 could see ETC surpass the all-time high of $178.
Ethereum Classic price had a rally over 400% during the first days of May, creating a new all-time high at nearly $178. ETC has retracted by over 70% since then due to the cryptocurrency market’s collapse on May 16 and is currently trading at $71. ETC seems ready to resume its uptrend to surpass the all-time high reached last May 6.
Ethereum Classic price accumulates strength
Ethereum Classic price has gone through a period of consolidation since the beginning of May. ETC has recorded a series of lower lows and lower highs since then, the $83 resistance level continued to prevent it from moving further.
Drawing a trend line connecting these points forms a flag, where the 400% rise that happened before the consolidation appears to have constituted the flagpole. This led to the formation of a bullish flag pattern, indicating that ETC uptrend may continue.
A break above the resistance trend line of the flag at $83 could increase the chances of an 80% rally that would place ETC at a price of $138. This target price is measured by adding the length of the flagpole to the breakout point in the upper trendline.
If ETC handles the break above the first price target of $138 and changes this level to support, Ethereum Classic price could reach a new all-time high of nearly $400, which represents a 420% rally, calculated by the height of the flagpole.
ETC/USDt 12-hour chart
Ethereum Classic price should remain above the critical support zone at $49. If ETC loses this support, it could retrace to $32, marked by the 200 12-hour moving average establishing itself as a strong support zone in the event of a rejection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin squeezes before resuming the uptrend
Dogecoin price stabilizes after the harsh scourge of May 19. DOGE bullish rally has not come to an end and could retest the all-time high at $0.74. The Bollinger bands on the 12-hour chart suggest an entry price DOGE at $0.34
Cardano bulls' inability could lead to a 15% drop
Cardano price shows a second bearish attempt to break an uptrend as it dipped into a critical demand area. If the sell orders keep piling up, ADA is likely to retest the confluence of two crucial support levels.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoins, has been slow, signaling weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Bitcoin capitulation rages as BTC freefalls, flushing out weak hands
Bitcoin price tried recovering from last week’s severe drop on May 12, but things took a u-turn as the cryptocurrency market fell off the rails, repeating the disaster last seen in March 2020.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.