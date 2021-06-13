- Ethereum Classic price drifts lower along the upper boundary of a descending channel initiated on May 25.
- 2018 high at $46.98 looms below, proposing support for any further weakness in the cheaper Ethereum.
- ETC is striding towards the first weekly close below the 10-week simple moving average (SMA) since the end of December 2020.
Ethereum Classic price maintains the corrective decline, searching for an impetus to discard the doldrums and march higher. The breakout from the channel’s upper boundary on June 9 appeared to be a new start for ETC, but there was a lack of commitment and emotion behind the positive technical event. Based on the strong correlation with Ethereum, Ethereum Classic price may need to be inspired by the smart contracts giant to unlock it from the perpetual decline.
Ethereum Classic price encounters a lack of interest after 75% plunge
The Ethereum Classic price descent stabilized on June 8 with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern successfully triggered the following day with a close above the hammer high of $59.55 and above the channel’s upper boundary. It was a noteworthy technical development, but it quickly dissolved into another drift lower, but along the channel’s upper boundary.
Yesterday’s trade below the June 9 low of $53.50 raised the probability that Ethereum Classic price is positioned for additional weakness and a test of the 2018 high of $46.98 moving forward. The 2018 high support is reinforced by the channel’s midline at $44.86 and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March-May parabolic rally at $43.30.
The failure to hold the aforementioned ETC levels will lead to a May 19 and 23 lows test at $40.00 and $40.20, respectively. It would equal a 26% decline from the current Ethereum Classic price. In addition, investors should note that a failure to hold $40.00 leaves the digital asset vulnerable to drop to the 200-day SMA at $26.43 or even the April 23 low at $24.74, realizing a 54% plunge from the current price.
A weekly close below the 10-week SMA would signal a change in the macro perspective, create a new headwind to substantial Ethereum Classic price upside, and bolster the proposed negative outlook.
ETC/USD daily chart
Ethereum Classic price can be inspired by a daily close above $56.41, leaving it free to test the 50-day SMA at $71.01 and yielding a 24% gain for ETC investors. Additional targets would need to be considered following a daily close above the 50-day SMA.
On the daily chart, the correlation coefficient between Ethereum Classic price and Ethereum price sits at 0.69, suggesting a strong connection. However, on the weekly chart, the coefficient is 0.93, confirming a very tight relationship between them from a longer timeframe. Furthermore, the reading sits in stark contrast to the coefficient between ETC and BTC, currently -0.16.
ETC investors should not be anticipating a renewal of price strength due to improving fortunes for Bitcoin. Instead, the focus should be on the technical and fundamental developments related to Ethereum, particularly considering the negative correlation between ETC and BTC combined with the inconsequential correlation between ETH and BTC.
Maybe the Ethereum Classic network upgrade on July 21, dubbed Magneto, will turn the fortunes of ETC. Still, the suspicious state of the charts and the bearish weight of a rudderless ETH could keep Ethereum Classic price trending lower for the foreseeable future.
Ethereum Classic price must break critical resistance
In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Ethereum Classic price could be heading next as ETC forms a descending triangle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon looks to climb 20%
SafeMoon price shows a resurgence of bulls that have kept it from heading lower. Instead, SAFEMOON has ricocheted off the support level and might continue to rise if the buyers persist.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
VeChain forms potential bottom, eyes 30% upswing
VeChain price retraces to a stable demand level as investors book profits after a minor upswing. VET will face an uphill battle with multiple swing highs to take out. Therefore, investors can expect this rally to be a slow run-up.
Bitcoin goes through range of emotions, from legal tender to Chinese miners exodus
Bitcoin price rallied wildly on the news of it becoming legal tender in El Salvador, but China’s clampdown on miners was equally palpable. BTC seems to be taking a breather before its uptrend resumes.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.