Ethereum Classic (ETC) beats the market with 8% gains

- ETC is the best-performing coin out of top-20.
- Ethereum Classic team gets ready for a major update.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the best performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20. The coin has gained nearly 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $6.77. ETH/USD has recovered from the recent low of $5.70 reached on August 29; however, it is still 5% lower on a week-on-week basis.
Currently, Ethereum Classic takes the 16th place in the global cryptocurrency rating compiled by CoinMarketCap. Its market value is registered at $765 million.
What’s going on
On September 13, Ethereum Classic team will implement a major update on its mainnet. The update - known as Atlantis - will improve stability and security features and add new functionality to meet the community needs.
Also, an investment group North Block Capital recently joined ETC Labs Studio, which is considered as a positive development for the project as the companies will work on initiatives aimed at offering ETC tokens to NBC partners and customers.
ETC/USD, the technical picture
The initial resistance awaits us on approach to psychological $7.00. The upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band and the recent high create a strong barrier for the bulls; however, once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $7,70 (the upper line of 1-day Bollinger Band) and $8.00.
ETC/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD push-starts next rally above $11,200 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin price bloody drop last week caught investors by surprise. However, the trend of Bitcoin in the past couple months has not allowed the bulls to be crippled. While still vulnerable to losses towards $9,000, Bitcoin buyers attempt a recovery over the last weekend.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovers from lows, bulls aim at $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.17, having gained 2.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 on August 31 nad has been growing slowly ever since. The coin has settled above $65.00, which improved the short-term technical picture.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD 10% jaw-dropping gains smash out of descending channel
Over the last 24-hours, Chainlink has recorded over 10% in gains. This follows a bullish wave revival in the cryptocurrency market mostly driven by the granddaddy of cryptos, Bitcoin.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) beats the market with 8% gains
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the best performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20. The coin has gained nearly 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $6.77. ETH/USD has recovered from the recent low of $5.70 reached on August 29; however, it is still 5% lower on a week-on-week basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.