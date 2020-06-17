Ethereum Chart Update: ETH/USD oscillates in the lower part of the daily Bollinger Band

- ETH/USD has been range-bound on Wednesday.
- The daily RSI implies that the market has tilted to the bearish side.
ETH/USD is changing hands at $233.00. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid slow trading activity after a volatile start of the week. ETH/USD hit the intraday low at $232.12. The current high is registered at $235.73. Despite the recovery, ETH is trading within a short-term bearish trend amid high volatility. Currently, Ethereum's market value is registered at $26.0 billion, while an average daily trading volume is $7.3 billion, which is more that $1 billion lower from this time on Tuesday.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On a daily chart, ETH/USD is locked in a tight range in the lower part of the Bollinger Band. The upper line of the BB at $238.00 serves as a local resistance that separates the coin from an extended recovery towards the critical barrier of $240.00. A sustainable move above this area is still needed for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on the recent recovery high above $254.00.
However, considering that the daily RSI has reversed to the downside, the bulls may have a hard time pushing their agenda.
On the downside, the initial support is created by $230.00. It is closely followed by the lower line of the above-said Bollinber Band at $224.00 and psychological $220.00. Once it is broken, the sell-off will be extended to the daily SM50 at $218.60 and potentially to the critical barrier of $200.00. This support is likely to slow down the bears, and create a precondition for a rebound. If it is sustainably broken, the critical resistance created by a combination of daily SMA100 and SMA200 at $185.00 will come into view.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
