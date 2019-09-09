- Are we headed for a bearish break in ETC/USD.
- Ethereum Classic is down 1.41% today as crypto sentiment is weak.
Ethereum Classic is looking weak on the 4-hour chart but could used some confirmation to confirm the turn lower.
On the 4-hour chart there has been a shooting star candlestick formation which can indicate a move lower is about to come.
In this case a break of 6.372 would confirm the next lower high lower low formation in price action.
On the upside 7.000 seems to be rejected and used as a psychological resistance level.
There is also a trendline that is marked by a black diagonal line on the chart. Bears would also have to contend with some support there to break to lower levels.
The RSI is also looking weak and has not yet reached a the oversold level so there could still be some momentum left in this move.
On the hourly chart below there is something that negates the bearish view. There was a break of the trendline to the upside which is bullish. The price immediately came back inside the structure which could mean it was a false break but only time will tell.
On the left hand side of the chart the volume profile indicator is showing that the main value area distribution on the chart is at 6.721 and this was rejected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD oscillates in a wide range - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rather volatile on Monday. The first digital asset dropped to $10,060 during early Asian hours only to recover above $10,500 ahead of European opening.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD makes its way above $180.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $176.26 to trade at $180.00 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is still down 1% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD jumps above $3.8 amid strong bullish momentum
EOS gained over 7% of its value in a matter of hours amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market and became one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.88, off the intraday high reached at $3.96.
Ripple (XRP) price analysis: Manages to come out of the ‘crypt’ it had sunk into on Friday
Ripple is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. Today it is in third place among all cryptocurrencies. Its capitalization exceeds $18.5 billion. XRP offers a simpler and more affordable way to exchange currencies, trying to replace existing methods.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.