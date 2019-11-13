- EOS/USD finds support at the SMA 20 curve.
- Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions.
EOS/USD has gone down from $3.49 to $3.45 so far this Wednesday and is sandwiched between the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) on the downside and the green Ichimoku cloud on the upside. The hourly chart for Tuesday and Wednesday shows us that the bulls and bears have been engaged in an intense tug-of-war. The sellers initially dropped the price to $3.415, which was immediately negated by the buyers. After the price trended between the $3.48 and $3.46 range for a while, EOS/USD dropped to $3.44 in the hourly hours of Wednesday, before settling around $3.45.
EOS/USD daily chart
EOS/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation and the upward trending line, in conjunction with the SMA 20 curve are holding up the price. The Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD odds of a rally to $14,000 before December 31
Bitcoin is lethargic above $8,700 but $9,000 must be broken for bulls to have a clear path of sight leading to $10,000. The descending channel resistance has been tested numerously. A break above this channel could finally place Bitcoin in trajectory towards $14,000.
Monero analysis: XMR/USD breaks out from the rest, gains 2% on Wednesday
Monero is arguably the biggest single-digit gainer among the major cryptocurrencies on Wednesday. In a gloomy crypto market, XMR is posting at least a 2% growth on the day. The Asian trading session was characterized by bullish muscle-flexing which ...
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD inclines towards the beckoning $50 level
Litecoin is trading above a long-term descending trendline resistance but $70 hurdle remains unconquered. LYC/USD continues to battle bearish pressure in a bid to stay above $60. The formation of a rising wedge ...
ETH/USD keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range
ETH/USD daily chart keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range between $191 and $180. Currently, Ethereum is priced at around $185.85 and is floating above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.