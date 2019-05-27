EOS (EOS) outperforming running with big double-digit gains, up 11%

The EOS price is holding big gains of over 11% in the latter part of the session on Monday.

EOS/USD price action managed to break out and extended out from a bullish pennant pattern.

The EOS price in the latter part of trading on Monday is holding chunky double-digit gains of over 11%. EOS/USD can be seen as notable outperforming versus its peers, as the bulls look to reclaim the $8.00 price territory.

In terms of news flow, EOS remains the hot topic across China; China updated its cryptocurrency rankings, which saw EOS retaining the top spot. The government-sponsored measurement index assessed each blockchain on three criteria: technology, application, and innovation.

EOS/USD has gained over 20% within the past two sessions now, rallying at two consecutive sessions. The extended wave of upside came after the bulls managed to break out from a bullish pennant pattern.