- Enjin Coin price shows temporary retracement after the Coinbase hype fades away.
- Accumulation of buyers around the MRI’s breakout line at $3.15 could spark another bull rally.
- A breakdown of the $2.46 support barrier could invalidate the bullish outlook.
Enjin Coin price shows a swift retracement after the Coinbase listing. However, this move might lead to another explosive rally.
Enjin Coin price eyes higher high
Enjin Coin price was forming a bull flag pattern even before the Coinbase listing. This technical formation is made up of two distinctive moves, an initial burst followed by a consolidation.
ENJ’s 150% upswing from March 6 and March 16 formed the flag pole, while the series of lower highs and lower lows that ensued resulted in a flag. This setup forecasts a 60% upswing, which is the flag pole’s height added to the breakout point.
On April 7, the altcoin breached the flag’s upper trend line, resulting in a 48% upswing to $3.66.
Although the target was in sight, a surge in profit-taking resulted in a 17% retracement to where ENJ is currently trading.
Now, a range-bound move might inspire accumulation among investors, which could result in a 40% upswing to $3.93. A confirmation of this bull rally will arrive after a decisive close above the immediate breakout line present by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) at $3.15.
ENJ/USDT 12-hour chart
Favoring the bullish thesis is IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, which shows that roughly 4,600 addresses purchased nearly 132 million ENJ tokens between $3.02 to $2.70 range.
Likewise, underwater investors are present between $3.13 to $3.28, promoting the range-bound movement as mentioned above.
Enjin Coin IOMAP chart
Additionally, supporting a move higher is a 4.4% drop in the ENJ held exchanges. This reduction from 42.33% to 40.23% suggests that the short-term sellers might be done selling, which further promotes the accumulation and a move higher as mentioned earlier.
Enjin Coin supply on exchanges chart
If the sellers breach the demand barrier at $2.46, a bearish picture might come into play. In such a case, a 6% pullback to $2.31 seems likely. A breakdown of this barrier could further push Enjin Coin price by another 6% to $2.17.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
