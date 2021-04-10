- Elrond price commanding volume support on the new breakout.
- Partnership with Shopping.io to enable US shoppers to use eGold as payments.
- Ascending triangle measured move targets $245.50.
Elrond price breakout on April 2-3 stalled, but the April 6 gain on huge volume confirmed the bullish price tilt and set it on course to test the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2019-2020 bear market and the measured move target of $245.50 in the coming weeks.
Elrond price responding to a better cryptocurrency shopping experience
EGLD developers announced a significant partnership with a company called Shopping.io that facilitates the use of Elrond’s eGold for shopper’s payments. The token can be used to shop on platforms such as Walmart and Amazon, and Alibaba shortly.
The successful close above the 78.6% retracement level of the February correction confirmed the breakout and set EGLD on course to test and overcome the all-time high at $219.96 in the coming days.
Speculators should prepare for greater resistance at the 161.8% extension level at $234.44 before EGLD tests the measured move target of $245.50. It would be a gain of 22% from the current trading price.
Of course, the rally does not need to end there. If volume support remains robust, EGLD could extend the rally to the 138.2% extension of the February decline at $310.17. A more ambitious target is the 161.8% extension at $383.54.
EGLD/USD 12-hour chart
Tangible support is the upper trend line of the ascending triangle pattern at $167.20, followed closely by the 50 twelve-hour simple moving average at $151.56 and the lower trend line of the triangle at $133.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin adoption takes off as institutions continue to jump on the digital currency bandwagon. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel labels BTC as China’s “Financial Weapon” against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin price could be due for a massive move as key on-chain metrics reset and others turn bullish.
XRP price shows that business is good for Ripple despite US legal uncertainty
Ripple partner Novatti went live earlier today, generating cross-border transactions to the Philippines. The initial focus of this partnership is to target remittances between Australia and the Southeast Asian region.
Zilliqa aims for $0.26 as the odds flip in favor of the bulls
Zilliqa price is contained inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart. It intends to establish a higher low and confirm an uptrend. ZIL must stay above a crucial support level to see a potential 27% upswing.
Elrond introduces ORAO Network to ecosystem
Elrond price is contained inside an ascending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset defended a crucial support trend line and aims for a significant rebound. Elrond will use the ORAO Network to feed smart contracts onto its platform.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.