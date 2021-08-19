- Elrond price kick-started an exponential rally that could extend 30%.
- A breach of the $166.52 is the first checkpoint and confirms the second leg-up to $196.23.
- If EGLD breaks below the $115.71 support barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Elrond price journey from July 20 has been incredibly exponential, with little to no resistance except for its most recent encounter. After a brief period of consolidation, EGLD has managed to trigger a new leg-up.
Elrond price to go parabolic again
Elrond price sliced through the $133.28 support level on August 17. However, this spike in price came after a week of consolidation around it. So far, EGLD has climbed 11% but eyes at a retest of the immediate resistance level at $166.52, roughly 9% away from the current position, $152.72.
If the buying pressure supports Elrong price to produce a decisive daily candlestick close above $166.52, it will indicate that the chances of continuing this upswing are higher. In such a case, EGLD could rise to the next ceiling at $196.23.
This climb from $152.72 to $196.23 would represent a 30% ascent. Although Elrond price could proceed higher, a correction might likely ensue here.
EGLD/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the current upswing fails to breach the $166.52 support level, it will denote a weakness among buyers and a lack of bullish momentum. This development could lead to a retest of the $137.28 demand barrier. If the selling pressure continues to build up, investors can expect EGLD to retest the subsequent foothold at $115.71.
While a new upswing might originate from this support barrier, its breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a further descent to $97.83.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon Price Forecast: SAFEMOON reveals a cosmic opportunity
SafeMoon price laid a bull trap on August 7 with the 39.59% gain and a daily close above the 20-day SMA at $0.00000259, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the descending triangle’s upper trend line. It was the best daily performance since May 6.
Cardano price ready to conquer new highs, while ADA debuts on the Coin Cloud platform
Cardano price rallied over 50% last week, carrying ADA to within 10% of the all-time high of $2.51. Since February, it was the best weekly performance and repositioned the cryptocurrency as a new target for speculators moving forward.
Shiba Inu may have laid a bull trap, as $0.00000711 becomes pivotal
Shiba Inu price shaped a cup-with-handle base through July and early August before triggering on August 16 with a daily close above the handle high of $0.00000887. The breakout has quickly introduced ...
Top 3 Price Prediction: 2021 - what is next for BTC, ETH and XRP?
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and XRP have engaged various strategic support and resistance levels since the March 2020 low. Each carving out a unique price structure that projects bullish outcomes for the major ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.