A strong day for btc and altcoins but perhaps it is still early to jump to conclusions?The short-term may be bullish, however, in the medium-term not much has changed. Check all details in the video below:
Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5
XRP price experienced a significant bull run as it rallied roughly 750% since 2021. However, due to the recent correction, Ripple’s year-to-date (YTD) performance is hovering around 268%.
Shiba Inu price flashes first sign of reversal, eyes 38% upswing
Shiba Inu price dipped below the short-term governing range on June 11 as the crypto market experienced a minor sell-off. However, bulls have managed to push SHIB above the range high, indicating the resurgence of buyers.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price is currently trading below a critical resistance level and is trying to breach past it. A decisive close above the swing high on June 9 will create a higher high and signal the start of an uptrend.
Cardano upswing hangs in balance, but on-chain metrics reveal trouble
Cardano price rose 12% after dipping below a crucial support level at $1.451. ADA is currently hovering inside a critical resistance level, ranging from $1.525 to $1.624. Only a decisive close above $1.636 will confirm the start of a run-up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.