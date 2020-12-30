Elliott Wave view on Litecoin suggests the rally from November 26 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. In the chart below, we can see wave ((iii)) of this rally ended at 124.40. Pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 95.65 and the Index has since resumed higher in wave ((v)). Internal subdivides of wave ((v)) is unfolding in another 5 waves of lesser degree.
Up from wave ((iv)) low, wave i ended at 106.64 and dips in wave ii ended at 98.55. Litecoin then resumes the rally higher in wave iii towards 137.34. Wave iv pullback ended at 121.70, and wave v of (i) ended at 139.21. Down from there, wave (ii) pullback ended at 119.72 in a double three Elliott Wave structure. Wave (ii) ended at the blue box inflection area which is where wave y = 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave w. Near term, expect the crypto currency to continue higher while dips stay above wave (ii) low at 119.72. As far as December 23 pivot low at 95.65 remains intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside.
LTC/USD 90 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
LTC/USD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash price on the verge of a sell-off as indicator flashes various sell signals
BCH had a significant rally in the past week, outperforming several coins. The digital asset now seems poised for a pullback which should be considered healthy, but imminent. Various indicators suggest it will happen soon.
Ethereum price on the verge of a 25% breakout as selling pressure diminishes
The interest in Ethereum seems to be stronger than ever as more users continue locking up their ETH coins inside the Eth2 deposit contract. The smart-contracts giant seems to be on the verge of a massive bullish move aiming for $1,000.
Band Protocol must defend this critical support level to avoid plummeting to $4
Band Protocol has been trading fairly sideways for the past two months despite the cryptocurrency market turning bullish. The digital asset now faces steep resistance ahead and bulls have to absolutely defend a critical support level to survive.
Dash price could be hours away from a massive 50% breakout towards $160
Dash price continues trading sideways but seems to be on the verge of a breakout as the range tightens. The digital asset faces one last critical resistance level before a massive 50% breakout which could push Dash towards $160.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.