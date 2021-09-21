Short Term structure in Ethereum (ETHUSD) shows an incomplete bearish sequence from September 3, 2021 peak favoring further downside. Decline from September 3 peak is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from September 3, wave (W) ended at 3015 and rally in wave (X) ended at 3677. Internal subdivision of wave (X) unfolded as a zigzag structure. Wave A ended at 3583.74, pullback in wave B ended at 3111.72, and wave C of (X) ended at 3677. Wave (Y) lower is currently in progress with internal subdivision as a zigzag.
Down from wave (X), wave ((i)) ended at 3350 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 3545.70. The crypto currency then extended lower in wave ((iii)) towards 2912.28, rally in wave ((iv)) ended at 3059.62, and final leg lower wave ((v)). This should complete wave A. Bounce in wave B is in progress to correct cycle from September 16 peak in larger degree 3, 7, or 11 swing before it turns lower. Near term, as far as pivot at Sept 16 peak (3679.80) remains intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
Ethereum 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
ETHUSD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot loses support making $19 the main target for DOT price
Polkadot price has dropped as much as -21.5% during Monday’s trading session, wiping out nearly twelve weeks’ worth of gains. Further downside expected.
Solana bulls panic selling could push SOL price sub -$100
Solana price has been on one wild ride since Friday. Major whipsaws in price action have generated uncertainty on both sides of the market.
Ethereum bears gain control, ETH price targets $2,500
Ethereum price continues to follow all crypto and non-crypto markets in a broad risk-off sell-off. Ethereum bears, which targeted the $2,900 value area, succeeded and now focus on $2,500.
Bitcoin bulls continue to get slaughtered, $40k BTC in sight
Bitcoin price spent the majority of last week testing a breakout above $49k but could not do so. As a result, Bitcoin bulls are trapped between $47k and $49k. Bulls now feel the pressure to abandon those longs as Bitcoin flirts with testing lower ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.