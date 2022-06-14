Short term View in Bitcoin suggests that cycle from March 28, 2022 high is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from March 28 peak, wave ((A)) ended at 25401 and rally in wave ((B)) ended at 32375.81. Bitcoin has resumed lower in wave ((C)) with internal unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave ((B)), wave ((i)) ended at 31312.53 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 31878.53. Bitcoin then extends lower in wave ((iii)) towards 29309.84, and rally in wave ((iv)) ended at 30688.82. Final leg lower wave ((v)) ended at 29233 which completed wave 1. Bounce in wave 2 then ended at 31737.31.
Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 29184.25 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 31536.11. Near term, expect wave ((iii)) to complete soon, and rally in wave ((iv)) to unfold to correct the decline from wave ((ii)) before it resumes lower. As far as pivot at 32393.01 high remains intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 123.6% Fibonacci extension from November 10, 2021 peak at 3572 – 12079.6.
Bitcoin 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum revisits historical indicator low last touched in 2019 at $120
ETH price revisits historical RSI low, which commenced the 2019-2021 bull run. Ethereum price has impulsively fallen, and detecting a conventional reversal signal will be challenging.
Can Bitcoin price dip lower? This is the support level traders are watching carefully
Bitcoin price reacquaints 2020 areas of interest as bear press $23,000. Increased volatility is likely to occur in the coming days. Bitcoin price has experienced a devastating decline to start this week’s trading session.
Cardano price could sweep 2022 lows unless this happens
Cardano price is on track to sweep the May 12 lows at $0.39. Traders who have not entered following last week’s bearish thesis should wait for continuation signals. Cardano price is experiencing a steep sell-off to start the third trading week of June.
Identifying targets for SafeMoon price sell-off
Safemoon price could see more decline in the coming days, but traders should keep a tight invalidation level. Safemoon price has bullish traders running for the hills as a sharp decline has commenced this week’s trading session.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.