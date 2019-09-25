Doom for Bitcoin Cash as Peter Brandt predicts crash to $127.50

- Altcoins bleed profusely led by Bitcoin SV, EOS and Bitcoin Cash.
- Peter Brandt earlier predicted that Ripple will crash to $0.02.
A glance at the cryptocurrency market clearly depicts an extremely bearish picture following a widespread crypto carnage. While Bitcoin dropped to refresh levels close to $8,100, the drop among the altcoins had far-reaching effects.
Still leading in double-digit declines are Bitcoin SV (BSV) at $24.38%, EOS at $23.10%, Bitcoin Cash at 23.46% and Binance Coin (BNB) at 18.91%. The two largest altcoins, Ethereum and Ripple are correcting lower 16.33% and 12.30% respectively.
Bitcoin Cash is doomed predicts
While investors are hoping that this is the worst it can, Peter Brandt predicts further annihilation for altcoins. Particularly for Bitcoin Cash Brandt sees it dive to lows around $127.50.
$BCH target is 127.50. pic.twitter.com/NX0yPtTyHf— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 24, 2019
This comes after a similar prediction from him regarding Ripple saying that the third-largest crypto would plunge to $0.02.
At press time, Bitcoin is trading Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $223 after spiraling like dead weight in the air. The 8% loss on the day further earns sorrow to an already gloomy market. The fight to take back the market by the bulls has been thwarted by the sellers whose grip is still strong.
