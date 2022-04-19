- Dogecoin price is experiencing choppy price action.
- Dogecoin price volume is still unconvincing.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.15.
Dogecoin price is in limbo
Dogecoin price is showing extremely choppy price action, which has warranted the digital token as unfavorable until further evidence of a strong uptrend reveals itself. Today the DOGE price climbed back into the low $0.14 zone under relatively low volume. The lack of volatility in recent days bares the idea that professional traders and big institutions are uninterested in DOGE around the price of S0.14.
Dogecoin experienced a significant false breakout earlier this month that is still lingering within the price action. The bulls are trying to establish some momentum as DOGE price hovers within buyers' territory on the Relative Strength Index. However, there is still a big question mark about the overall trend. Analysts at FX have provided a descending triangle thesis, with wave C being over following the false breakout earlier in March. Wave C is usually very complex in regards to triangles. Thus, it will be challenging to forecast a new high even if it occurs.
DOGE/USDT 1-Day Chart
The earliest evidence to bestow any confidence in a DOGE uptrend will be a closing candle above $0.15. If the bulls can close above the previous consolidation zone, the DOGE price could charge between $0.17 and $0.18, resulting in a 20% increase from the current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Algorand price could experience turbulence on the road back to $0.92
Algorand price could be prepping for a monstrous upswing back to $0.92. However, the road towards the target might not be so smooth. It was mentioned in last week’s bullish thesis that ALGO price could potentially see a rally into $0.92 in the near future.
This is what Polkadot price needs to reach $26
Polkadot price is still bearish neutral. Traders and DOT enthusiasts should consider trading other assets while waiting for more chart patterns to unfold. Polkadot price, like several cryptocurrencies, is having a nice uptrend rally to start this week's trading session.
Where to buy MATIC before it pumps back to $1.70
MATIC price is displaying strong bullish indicators. Traders should be looking for entries as the price could rally an additional 20%. MATIC price displays vengeful price action that every professional trader loves to see.
Monero: This is why XMR price is outperforming privacy cryptos
Monero price breaks out in a double-digit price rally in response to hard fork plans for July 2022. Monero has outperformed other privacy coins as it prepares for its fifteenth software version upgrade through the July hard fork.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.