Dogecoin price consolidates in a make or break zone as price trades at $0.1350

Dogecoin price shortterm trajectory is still bearish-neutral. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario will occur if the DOGE price can establish price action into the pivot at $0.1472. If this scenario were to play out, then DOGE price could make a new springtime high labeled wave C at $0.18 and $0.19.

Dogecoin price will likely fake out many traders as the price has either ended or is still within a choppy three-wave swing labeled wave C in the bearish triangle. Trading this asset is not advised currently, as there will be better opportunities in the crypto market.

Dogecoin price is displaying mixed signals in an overall bull market. Last week's thesis mentioned a lack of intelligent money interest in the popular meme token based on technicals. This week's price is continuing to play within a 5% range, likely to bore traders. Scalpers can look for countertrend moves to the upside as the price consolidates above a 4-hour parallel channel line. However, they should keep in mind a definitive low has yet to become established on the current intraday downtrend.

