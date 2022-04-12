Dogecoin price consolidates in a make or break zone as price trades at $0.1350

- Dogecoin price tests the median line within a parallel channel on the 3-hour time frame.
- DOGE price volume is tapering off.
- Invalidation of the bearish scenario is a drop below $0.1472
Dogecoin price looks range-bound before further declines set in
Dogecoin price is displaying mixed signals in an overall bull market. Last week's thesis mentioned a lack of intelligent money interest in the popular meme token based on technicals. This week's price is continuing to play within a 5% range, likely to bore traders. Scalpers can look for countertrend moves to the upside as the price consolidates above a 4-hour parallel channel line. However, they should keep in mind a definitive low has yet to become established on the current intraday downtrend.
Dogecoin price will likely fake out many traders as the price has either ended or is still within a choppy three-wave swing labeled wave C in the bearish triangle. Trading this asset is not advised currently, as there will be better opportunities in the crypto market.
DOGE/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Dogecoin price shortterm trajectory is still bearish-neutral. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario will occur if the DOGE price can establish price action into the pivot at $0.1472. If this scenario were to play out, then DOGE price could make a new springtime high labeled wave C at $0.18 and $0.19.
DOGE/USDT 1-Day Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could rally 50% to $1.40
Cardano price could rally towards $1.40 as the price action displays early bullish signals. Traders should analyze the technicals thoroughly before placing an entry. An invalidation for the bullish narrative will be a break below $0.79.
Dogecoin price consolidates in a make or break zone as price trades at $0.1350
Dogecoin price is displaying mixed signals in an overall bull market. Last week's thesis mentioned a lack of intelligent money interest in the popular meme token based on technicals.
Shiba Inu price pumps and dumps after Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu price fools traders on both sides amidst Robinhood listing. SHIB price is likely to experience choppy range-bound price action in the coming weeks. SHIB price volume is still meager and unconvincing.
XRP price has bullish undertones despite the market-wide crash
XRP price is off with the rest of the crypto market. However, there are a few reasons to believe in a bounce at these levels. XRP price is currently trading at $0.70, hovering exactly where analysts forecasted it to fall on April 4th.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.