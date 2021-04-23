Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed to rebound after defending key support level

- Dogecoin price held a key support level on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset aims for a significant bounce as a key indicator presented a buy signal.
- DOGE is already up 50% since its last low on April 23.
Dogecoin price had a massive crash since its new all-time high at $0.45. The digital asset reached the top 5 in the market capitalization ranking after a massive rally.
Dogecoin price could see a significant bounce
On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin price has defended the 100 SMA support level at $0.186 and has already seen a 50% bounce since hitting a low of $0.159. The digital asset faces a resistance level at $0.257, which is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above this point could quickly drive Dogecoin price toward $0.30 at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and as high as $0.37. Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal on the 9-hour chart.
DOGE/USD 9-hour chart
The previous candlestick on the 9-hour chart is considered bullish, as it formed a long lower wick, indicating that investors bought the dip.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
On the 1-hour chart, Dogecoin price had a breakdown from a descending wedge pattern and already met its price target. However, the previous support trend line will act as a robust resistance and it’s already rejecting DOGE. This could lead the digital asset toward a new low below $0.159.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
