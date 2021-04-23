Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
FXStreet

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed to rebound after defending key support level

Cryptos |
  • Dogecoin price held a key support level on the 4-hour chart.
  • The digital asset aims for a significant bounce as a key indicator presented a buy signal.
  • DOGE is already up 50% since its last low on April 23. 

Dogecoin price had a massive crash since its new all-time high at $0.45. The digital asset reached the top 5 in the market capitalization ranking after a massive rally. 

Dogecoin price could see a significant bounce

On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin price has defended the 100 SMA support level at $0.186 and has already seen a 50% bounce since hitting a low of $0.159. The digital asset faces a resistance level at $0.257, which is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. 

doge price

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart

A breakout above this point could quickly drive Dogecoin price toward $0.30 at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and as high as $0.37. Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal on the 9-hour chart.

doge price

DOGE/USD 9-hour chart

The previous candlestick on the 9-hour chart is considered bullish, as it formed a long lower wick, indicating that investors bought the dip. 

doge price

DOGE/USD 1-hour chart

On the 1-hour chart, Dogecoin price had a breakdown from a descending wedge pattern and already met its price target. However, the previous support trend line will act as a robust resistance and it’s already rejecting DOGE. This could lead the digital asset toward a new low below $0.159. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels

Bitcoin price has crashed twice within ten days, taking the entire cryptocurrency market into a tailspin. While some altcoins have recovered, BTC hints at an extension of this slump.

Polygon builds bullish momentum after teaming up with Infosys Consulting

Polygon recently announced a partnership with Infosys Consulting. The collaboration, known as M-Setu, will help enterprises interoperate with the Ethereum blockchain. MATIC price presents a symmetrical triangle pattern, hinting at a 35% move.

Cardano eyes $1 amid market-wide sell-off

Cardano price shows weakness that has kept it from surging higher. Due to a recent spike in selling pressure, ADA has restarted its drop and eyes levels last seen during the weekend crash.

Bitcoin price falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets on Biden's tax proposal

Bitcoin price crashed below $50,000 after an announcement revealed that US President Joe Biden could increase capital gains taxes for the rich.  The leading cryptocurrency fell in tandem with the US stock market as fears of a potential tax hike loom.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs

Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.

