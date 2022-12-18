- Dogecoin price faced another firm rejection after already a rejection last week.
- DOGE is set to dip lower in search of support from the next technical element.
- The decline could mount up to 22% of losses this week, making it a 33% decline in fourteen days.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price receives yet again a firm rejection, this time from a technical moving average. The rejection and fade to the downside is almost a play and repeat from last week when a similar event occurred against a monthly pivot level. With no support nearby, DOGE will need to dip further in search of buyers that are willing to halt the descent in the current bearish market environment;
DOGE looks for daredevils
Dogecoin price is, as the subtitle mentions, having vacancies for daredevil traders that venture to build long positions in DOGE while the current macroeconomics backdrop is becoming even more bearish than before. With several big central banks issuing warnings and projection dire prospects for 2023, any risk-on appetite looks far away. Support is not yet near, so DOGE is set to continue declining until the first support level is met.
DOGE sees its first level coming into play near $0.0739 in the form of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). That level already supported the price action and triggered a 28% fortunate bounce for the week at the end of November. Still, that means for the week a 20% decline from the topside against the 55-day SMA to the support from the 200-day SMA.
DOGE/USD weekly chart
If that 200-day SMA gets tested before Sunday night near the weekly close, that bounce could come much quicker than expected. Bulls could be more than happy to jump on it and increase price action. Do not expect a massive full-blown rally, but paring back some losses towards $0.1004 could be granted with some follow-through towards $0.1255.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
