- Dogecoin price approaches the $0.0814 critical hurdle, which could make or break the meme coin.
- The next weekly candlestick close is make or break for DOGE and could trigger a breakout move.
- Investors can expect a quick 17% rally to $0.0814, clearing which will propel the meme coin to $0.106.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has broken free from its declining trend line that has defined the dominant bearish trend for nearly a year. The breakout, while pivotal, needs to clear one more critical hurdle before DOGE can take off.
Read more: Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE hints at 50% rally as sentiment improves in first-ever Doge Day
Dogecoin price edges closer to breakout
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has produced five lower highs and lower lows since October 31, 2022. Connecting the swing highs using a trend line reveals a declining resistance level. On October 23, DOGE produced a weekly candlestick close above this barrier, signaling a breakout.
This development is key for Dogecoin price as it hints at a potential trend reversal. But, a key hurdle sits at $0.0707, which will decide if DOGE consolidates and kickstarts an uptrend. A weekly candlestick close above this barrier will trigger a 17% rally to $0.0814.
Supporting this uptrend is the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has recently flipped above the 50 mean levels, suggesting an uptick in bullish momentum. Clearing this barrier will allow Dogecoin price to tag the $0.106 barrier. This move would constitute a 51% gain.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Dogecoin price gets rejected at $0.0707, it could threaten a steep correction. For a bullish thesis to face invalidation, DOGE needs to produce a weekly candlestick close below $0.0573, which would produce a lower low and signal a continuation of the downtrend. In such a case, Dogecoin price could slip 16% and tag the $0.0495 support level.
Also read: Dogecoin aims for July highs with potential 10% gain amid meme coin revival
FLOKI staking TVL explodes, hits $54.4 million within a week
FLOKI, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, hit a key milestone early on Saturday. The token’s total value locked hit $54.4 million and catalyzed a price rally in the meme coin. FLOKI price climbed over the weekend, hitting $0.00003132 on Binance.
Chainlink price eyes likely 10% gains amidst CCIP adoption in Hong Kong
Chainlink, the token of a decentralized blockchain oracle network, is likely to get a boost from the blockchain’s adoption by financial institutions in Hong Kong. Chainlink’s CCIP technology is being used for value exchange in Hong Kong’s CBDC trials.
Ethereum whales scoop up the altcoin, likely to catalyze ETH price rally
Ethereum witnessed a spike in the holdings of large wallet investors in the network. Supply of the altcoin held by large addresses, as a percentage of the total supply has climbed consistently between May and November 2023.
Cardano price suffers decline with rising whale activity, ADA holders remain optimistic
Cardano, one of the largest competitors of the Ethereum network and a Layer 1 blockchain network, suffered a pullback after posting 12% weekly gains. There are two bullish catalysts that are likely to fuel a recovery in ADA price.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.