- Dogecoin price has set up a falling wedge pattern on the weekly time frame.
- A breakout from this technical formation forecasts a 40% rally to $0.0952.
- A weekly candlestick close below the $0.0593 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price coils up inside a falling wedge pattern and is close to breaking out. A successful move out of this setup could trigger a volatile move to the upside for DOGE holders. But a move back into the wedge formation could put breakout traders in a tough spot.
Dogecoin price close to breakout
Dogecoin (DOGE) price coils up inside a falling wedge pattern, forecasting an explosive move on the successful breakout. Since October 31, DOGE has set up four lower highs and four lower lows, which, when connected via trend lines, reveal a falling wedge.
This technical formation forecasts a 40% upswing to $0.0952, which is obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the potential breakout point of $0.0688.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which hovers just above 50, is at a make-or-break point. A higher push in Dogecoin price will allow DOGE to flip the mean level, adding a tailwind to the partially bullish outlook.
In such a case, Dogecoin price could rally 18% and tag the $0.0816 resistance level. Beyond this barrier, DOGE might extend the climb to retest the theoretical target of $0.0952. This move would constitute a 40%.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the optimism, if Dogecoin price produces a weekly candlestick close below the $0.0593 support level, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE. This move could further trigger a 7% crash to October 10 swing low of $0.0550.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
