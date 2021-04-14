- Dogecoin price enjoying the spoils of cult status.
- January 29 high didn’t factor in as resistance.
- Started as a joke, DOGE providing once-in-a-lifetime returns in 2021.
Dogecoin price rallied over 120% from the ascending triangle pattern trigger price in just four days thanks to the renewed hype from leading DOGE proponents such as Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Guy Fieri. Yet, all attention could not overcome the 161.8% extension of the late January reversal at $0.151, turning the attention to support points for the necessary consolidation.
Dogecoin price performance is a puzzle for academics
In an FXStreet article from April 10, it was projected that a daily close above the $0.068 would unleash a “trip to the moon,” and it was, unleashing the largest 3-day gain since the massive late-January spike.
Today, the DOGE rally has come to a halt after reaching a similar overbought reading on the daily Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) as the peak on January 2. This occurred while almost hitting the 161.8% extension of the late January drop at $0.151.
The consolidation should find credible support at the 23.6% retracement of the rally from the January 30 low at $0.118, but the more extensive support comes at the confluence of the 50% retracement at $0.101 and the January 29 high at $0.100. The February high rests slightly below at $0.094. A daily close below that level would be the end of another celebrity-driven rally.
DOGE/USD daily chart
Speculators need to be mindful that momentum can stay overbought longer than you think. For that reason, they should note the 261.8% extension of the January decline at $0.231 as the next potential resistance level. It would represent a 50% return from today’s high.
Greater expectations for DOGE need to factor in the 361.8% extension at $0.312.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elrond Price Forecast: EGLD breaks all-time highs, but technicals spell trouble
Elrond has benefited from an impressive run since the beginning of April, gaining 77% to reach a new all-time high of $245.8. After this huge rally, the digital asset seems bound for a short-term correction.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon has a clear path to $0.54, suggests on-chain metrics
MATIC has experienced a significant rally over the past two days, and although most on-chain metrics suggest the digital asset is poised for further gains, there is one key indicator that shows Polygon might need to see a correction first.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
The topic of Dogecoin seems to have resurfaced among celebrities, triggering a frenzy among investors and pushing the DOGE price higher.
Theta Price Prediction: THETA to embark on 57% upswing shortly
Theta price is consolidating in a bullish pennant formed due to a significant spike in price followed by a consolidation in the form of a pennant.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.