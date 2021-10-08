Short sellers who wish to invalidate the current bullish momentum have a tough road ahead of them. First, sellers would need to close Dogecoin price below the $0.195 level . However, from $0.195, a flash crash could occur where we would see Dogecoin collapse towards the $0.10 value area.

An explicit close of Dogecoin price above the 0.275 zone would fulfill all necessary bullish continuation pattern requirements. Moreover, that close would also likely create a rejection of the bearish divergences that have developed and are currently developing within the oscillators.

Dogecoin price finds itself beelining towards a significant zone in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system known as the Kumo Twist. The Kumo Twist is where Senkou Span A crosses above/below (currently below) Senkou Span B. It is often the first warning sign of when a market will move and can establish the overall trend. But the Kumo Twist can also act as a kind of accelerant to price.

