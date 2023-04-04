Share:

DOGE with ticker DOGEUSD is still doing well and Elon Musk stepped in at the right time. DOGEUSD is on fire after Elon Musk switched Twitters logo to Doge, so our count remains in play where we are tracking a higher degree a-b-c rally within wave Y on a daily logarithmic scale chart. Looking at the 4-hour chart, it can be barely unfolding a five-wave bullish impulse within first leg »a«, so more upside is in view after any pullbacks.

