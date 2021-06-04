Institutional investors can get USD on credit without liquidating their ETH.
Crypto custody bank Anchorage Digital is expanding its services into crypto-backed loans for institutional investors.
Clients at Anchorage can now access a line of USD credit backed by Ethereum through its partnership with U.S. commercial bank BankProv.
Anchorage Financing will introduce a simple way for investors to put their Ethereum holdings to work, enabling them to access USD to meet their needs without liquidating their holdings according to the announcement. The crypto custodian also offers staking services for additional yields on Ethereum
The digital asset bank holds on to the ETH, using it as collateral should a client be unable to repay the dollar loan. Clients with large ETH holdings will be able to access a larger line of credit. Anchorage already provides Bitcoin-backed loans through other capital providers.
Ethereum-backed loans may be under collateralized if the borrower passes appropriate risk due diligence checks according to Anchorage co-founder Diogo Mónica.
Dave Mansfield, CEO of BankProv, said that Anchorage’s collateral management tech is “world-class”, adding that it is a trusted partner to the banking industry:
We firmly believe in our mission and belief that the crypto market should be afforded the same access and rights to traditional financing tools as any other legal, well-capitalized and compliant business in America.
Anchorage was the first crypto firm to receive a charter from the U.S. national bank regulator in January 2021. BankProv is the tenth oldest bank in America, operating for over 200 years as The Provident Bank before a rebrand in 2020.
In late February, Anchorage raised $80 million in a Series C funding round led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, and Blockchain Capital. The funding helped the custodian to assist institutions by bringing crypto to their users and diversifying their corporate treasuries.
In late March, Anchorage teamed up with cryptocurrency trading platform Prometheum to launch a fully regulated alternative trading system, or ATS, tailed specifically for professional crypto investors.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price ready to retrace before SHIB enters new uptrend
Shiba Inu price seems bound for a short-lived correction. A spike in selling pressure could push SHIB to 0.0000080. If this support level holds, the meme-coin could rebound to start a new uptrend.
MATIC price locked in a tight range before Polygon retests all-time highs
MATIC price has seen a big run in 2021, surging by over 15,500% year-to-date to reach an all-time high at $2.69. Polygon is down by roughly 35% from the record high while it recovers from the recent crypto market crash.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON attempts to take out key swing high
SafeMoon price has managed to stay above a crucial support barrier after days of grappling with it. A bounce from this floor could propel SAFEMOON to a pivotal supply zone, breaching the area which could be the key to massive gains.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price seems to be recovering as it heads toward a confluence of critical supply levels. This move comes after an extended consolidation. Unlike BTC, Ethereum price has already rallied into a ceiling and is looking to flip it into a support barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.