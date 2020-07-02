Dfinity builds “CanCan,” a decentralized TikTok, effect on DFN/USD negligible

Blockchain startup Dfinity has opened its "Internet computer" to third-party developers and firms recently.

The company has also built a decentralized version of TikTok dubbed “CanCan.”

Dfinity (DFN), a decentralized network, recently announced that the Internet Computer is now open to third-party developers and entrepreneurs. Internet Computer is a decentralized and non-proprietary network built to host the next generation of “mega-applications.”

Dfinity has also built a decentralized version of TikTok called "CanCan." It's not owned or operated by a corporate or government entity. According to Dfinity, CanCan serves as an excellent example of the Internet Computer’s capabilities and uses less than 1,000 programming code lines.

Dominic Williams, the founder and chief scientist at Dfinity, said:

For the first time, developers and organizations get a taste of the new computing paradigm in action. Software is created by simply uploading it directly to the internet, where it runs on a global network of independent data centers within a tamper-proof environment.

Williams further added that the monopolization of the internet by major tech giants is one of the biggest problems faced by the world. The Internet Computer aims to “reboot” the web by creating an open alternative to proprietary cloud infrastructure. It will empower devs to take on tech giants through “open internet services.” Dfinity gave third-party devs access to its platform on July 1. Firms and developers interested in utilizing it can apply to the project’s official website.

DFN/USD is currently trading for $9.30, having gone up slightly by 0.7% over the last 24 hours.