DeFi Market Update: SAFE goes through one of the most brutal pump and dump in recent memory

- Yieldfarming.insure initially gained traction following endorsement by Yearn founder Andre Cronje.
- The project will now be migrating to a new token that’s untouched by whales.
Yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is an insurance farming DeFi token that has come under the spotlight for its internal drama and massive pump and dump. Over the last three days, the price went up from $500 to $4,235 before dropping to $424.50
What is Yieldfarmin.insure?
SAFE aimed to be a new farming token that allowed farmers to buy coverage on their staked assets. In return, stakers receive $SAFE tokens for their services. yInsure offers two types of cover currencies - ETH and DAI. The reward rate for these pools is calculated via “adjusted cover value.”
The project gained a lot of traction early on due to comparisons with YFI and NXM.
Getting serious $YFI vibes from $SAFE right now.— Anthony Sassano | sassal.eth (@sassal0x) September 15, 2020
Watching it closely.
And farming it too of course
However, things really picked up when Chef Insurance, the developer behind the project, revealed that they received a $25k grant from Yearn founder Andre Cronje.
But is you know who involved or no ?— ghostrideralltheway (@ghostriderallt1) September 14, 2020
Trouble in Paradise
Things started to unravel when prominent community member and investor Azeem Ahmed got accused of various unethical actions by Chef Insurance. As per the dev, Azeem had plans to maximize SAFE profits that would have been detrimental to the whole community.
Important: Honesty and Transparency— Cooking with Insurance (@chefinsurance) September 16, 2020
Read: https://t.co/XfdjY4lTUt
Azeem then took to Twitter to make his case, saying that Chef Insurance didn’t have the experience needed to head the project, which led to a breakdown in their working relationship.
September 16, 2020
Eventually, all this internal drama led to a catastrophic pump and dump.
SAFE Migration
Following the pump and dump, Chef Insurance has reached out to the community for a possible solution to the crisis. It looks like the project will now be migrating to a new token that’s untouched by whales.
What to do with $SAFE tokens?— Cooking with Insurance (@chefinsurance) September 16, 2020
Migrate = each SAFE will be redeemable for a certain number of the new token we will release AFTER our product is out.
Snapshot = a snapshot will be done at certain time and you will receive the new token based on your holdings of SAFE
Reaction
There has been a lot of negative reaction in the community in the wake of all the drama.
Jumped the gun on this one but I'm not going to delete the tweet :)— Anthony Sassano | sassal.eth (@sassal0x) September 16, 2020
My vibes were, admittedly, wrong - I'll own that.
Though this is why I just farm these things instead of buying them - that way the losses are, at worst, the gas fees (unless you're farming with LP tokens kek). https://t.co/mscQrX3Siq
However, after Chef Insurance came clean, he seems to have gotten back a bit of the community’s confidence.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: BTC aims for $11,355
The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will permit fintech firm Tassat to proceed with its Bitcoin swap contracts after failing to meet the regulatory requirements. As per an official statement by ...
Ripple's Co-Founder Jed McCaleb continues dumping his XRP holdings
It’s a known fact that Ripple owns the majority of XRP coins. The founder, Jed McCaleb, stated that he held around 9 billion XRP tokens in 2014. This number represents close to 10% of the total supply.
Kraken just won approval to create America's first crypto bank
According to an official announcement, Kraken, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange has just obtained approval to create America's first crypto bank. The tweet was re-tweeted by Kraken's official account and states that ...
DeFi Market Update: SAFE goes through one of the most brutal pump and dump in recent memory
Yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is an insurance farming DeFi token that has come under the spotlight for its internal drama and massive pump and dump. Over the last three days, the price went ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.