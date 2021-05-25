- DeFi Index may face resistance at 0.618 Fibo level
- YFIUSD unfolds A-B-C recovery
- Wave (C) can push down YFIUSD to 7k Support Area
DeFi Index dropped exactly from projected target area for wave 5, so we are now tracking bigger and deeper A-B-C correction after recent five-wave fall from the highs.
Currently we are tracking a three-wave correction within wave B where ideal resistance would be at the previous wave 4 swing high and 61,8% Fibonacci level. retracement. So, we may see a short-term recovery before DeFi tokens drop again.
DeFi Index 4h Elliott Wave Analysis Chart
As we have been warning about a potential leading diagonal on YFIUSD, we can now see a massive decline which belongs to the first leg (A), so once current three-wave A-B-C recovery within wave (B) fully unfolds, then watch out for another wave (C) sell-off that can push the price even back to 7k support area.
YFIUSD 4h Elliott Wave Analysis Chart
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
