Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle

- Decentraland price shows signs of reversal after the December 15 swing low at $2.93.
- MANA needs to produce a higher high above $3.65 to solidify its bullish thesis.
- A breakdown of the $2.93 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. However, buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an appetite for an increase in the market value of MANA.
Decentraland price position itself for more gains
Decentraland price has produced three lower lows and four lower highs since December 6, indicating a steady downtrend. However, after the December 15 swing low at $2.93, the tide is turning for MANA, starting with higher lows, indicating a slow shift in favor toward bulls. Although there have been two higher highs, Decentraland price needs to produce a four-hour candlestick above $3.64, to solidify its stance.
Such a development will confirm a bullish regime and likely propel MANA to retest the $4.01 and $4.21 hurdle. In total, this run-up would constitute a 15% ascent from $3.65 and 28% from the current position - $3.28.
MANA/USDT 4-hour chart
Supporting this bullish onslaught for Decentraland price is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, which shows the next hurdle extends from $3.57 to $3.92. Roughly 11,510 addresses that purchased 162,810 MANA at an average price of $3.75 are “Out of the Money.”
These levels coincide with the ones seen from a technical perspective. While bullish, the run-up for MANA will not be a walk in the park.
MANA GIOM
Further suggesting why an uptrend is likely is the 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) model, which is hovering at -22.5%. This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased MANA over the past month.
From the current levels, this fundamental index suggests that most of these short-term holders are at a loss. Interestingly, long-term holders accumulate around these levels, hinting at a potential bullish outlook for MANA.
MANA 30-day MVRV
While things are looking up for Decentraland price, a failure to move past the $3.65 hurdle will indicate weakness. This development could see MANA retest the $2.93 support level, where buyers will have another chance at a comeback.
A four-hour candlestick close below $2.93, will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis for Decentraland price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price eyes retest of $30 after DOT breaks out of a three-week hurdle
Polkadot price is hovering just above the 70.5% retracement level at $23.56. The recent breakout from a declining trend line suggests DOT could retest $30. A daily candlestick close below $22.50 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. However, buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an appetite for an increase in the market value of MANA.
Chainlink buyers pile in to push LINK to conservative target at $28
Chainlink price finds a bottom as buyers step in to prevent further movement south. A Christmas rally is on the table for Chainlink as it eyes a 35% gain. Threats to the downside remain but are likely limited in scope.
Algorand sellers dry up as ALGO recovery to $2.50 begins, with aid from trapped shorts
Algorand price develops a rare bullish reversal pattern. Short sellers start to get trapped, feeling the pressure as ALGO ticks higher. Downside risks are present but limited.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.