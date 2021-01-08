Dash price aims for a 37% breakout towards $136 if this level is broken

- Dash price is currently contained inside a parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
- Dash bulls face a strong resistance level that could be the key for a 37% breakout.
Dash has been trading somewhat sideways for the past month and it’s awaiting a potential breakout towards $136, but needs to climb above several resistance levels first. The digital asset has formed a parallel channel on the 12-hour chart and it’s trading right in the middle.
Dash price can reach $136 if bulls can conquer this level
On the 12-hour chart, Dash price is just below the 50-SMA and 100-SMA levels which coincide at $100. This resistance point is crucial and if broken, Dash price could climb towards the top of the parallel channel at $110.
DASH/USD 12-hour chart
The resistance level at $110 is the final step before a breakout towards $136. The initial breakout would push Dash to $123 before a small correction and a final push to $136.
DASH/USD 12-hour chart
However, Dash price is still below the 50-SMA and 100-SMA and might get rejected from $100. This rejection can quickly push the digital asset down to $85 which is the lower boundary of the parallel channel and the 200-SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
Enjin Coin price goes ballistic swinging 60% to the moon
Enjin Coin price skyrocketed massively on Friday to trade at $0.25 during the European session. The token’s market cap has gone up by 55% to $205 million, while its volume stands at $125 million, following a 524% upswing.
Stellar could revisit $0.41 if critical support level holds
Stellar is trading at $0.28 after a retracement from its recent highs. The correction seems promising as a confluence of bullish indicators suggests that XLM price is ready for lift-off.
Ethereum price struggles to crack $1,300 but bulls remain in control
Ethereum had a major breakout on January 2, climbing from $700 towards $1,162 in 48 hours. Since then, the digital asset has slowed down significantly against Bitcoin, which has established new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.