Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD outperforms Bitcoin spiking over 1% towards $80

- Dash bounced off short term support at the 38.2% Fibo ($74.00) support after a retreat from weekly high.
- DASH/USD is comfortably in the hands of the bulls owing to the upward trending RSI and MACD.
The cryptocurrency space is back to the nice green ‘carpeted landscape’ after the bullish momentum on Monday took a breather. Tuesday was characterized by trend reversals as bears rushed for revenge and bulls scampered to seek balance. Dash was not any different as it retreated from the weekly high at $76.74. Tentative support at the 50% Fibonacci level failed to hold the ground but the 38.2% Fibo at $74.00 came in handy.
Over the last two trading sessions (the American session on Tuesday and the Asian session on Wednesday), DASH/USD has reversed the trend upwards to the extent of testing the hurdle at the 50% Fibo, taken between the last swing high of $82.54 to as swing low of $68.82.
Dash appears to be outperforming most of the major cryptoassets including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. Bitcoin is trading higher by 0.17%, Ethereum 0.77% and Ripple 0.29%. Dash on the other hand is up 1.1% to exchange hands at $74.85.
Dash technical analysis
Dash has been on upward price action as earlier mentioned. The bullish momentum is supported by the RSI as well as the MACD. The break above a key descending trendline resistance greatly impacted the ongoing recovery. The trend is still in favor of the bulls as observed with the RSI (just about cross into the overbought region) and the MACD (moving higher within the positive region). A sustained break above $76.00 would give buyers a fighting chance towards $80.00 (key resistance) and $100 psychological level.
DASH/USD 2-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD experiences bearish correction following bullish Monday
BTC/USD dropped from $9,689.84 to $9,640 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price jumped up from $9,285, crossing over the downward ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD shines on the way to $250
Ethereum has not only resumed the uptrend from the opening value of $243 but also is focused on breaking the psychological hurdle at $250. The second-largest cryptocurrency is up 2% on the day to dance at ...
ADA/USD spikes ahead of June 30 Shelly upgrade, the moon is nigh
Over the last 24 hours, Cardano which is currently the tenth largest cryptocurrency in the market has advanced higher by over 5%. Following the rejection at $0.09 earlier in June, ADA/USD plunged ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.