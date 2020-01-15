Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD breaks past $100-barrier for the first time since September 2019

DASH/USD spiked from $89 to $122 in the early hours of Wednesday. These six consecutive bullish days have taken the price above the $100 psychological level for the first time since September 2019. Two indicators show that the asset is currently overpriced - DASH/USD hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending around 90, deep within the overbought zone. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum , while the Elliott Oscillator shows increasing bullish sentiment .

