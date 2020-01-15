Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD breaks past $100-barrier for the first time since September 2019

  • The RSI indicator is trending around 90, deep withing the overbought zone, so expect a bearish correction soon.
  • DASH/USD continues to trend above the 20-day Bollinger Band.

DASH/USD daily chart

DASH/USD spiked from $89 to $122 in the early hours of Wednesday. These six consecutive bullish days have taken the price above the $100 psychological level for the first time since September 2019. Two indicators show that the asset is currently overpriced - DASH/USD hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending around 90, deep within the overbought zone. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator shows increasing bullish sentiment
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD has a clear path back to the $9,000 zone

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to this Wednesday after an exceptionally bullish Tuesday, wherein the price jumped from $8,107 to $8,815. Presently, the price has dropped to $8,730.50.

BTG/USD smashes through obstacles as the $20 level beckons

Bitcoin Gold is the perfect example of the phrase ‘from the ashes we rise.' The cryptocurrency has almost tripled its value at the beginning of January. The majority of the gains took place on Tuesday as the crypto market roared ...

DASH/USD breaks past $100-barrier for the first time since September 2019

DASH/USD spiked from $89 to $122 in the early hours of Wednesday. These six consecutive bullish days have taken the price above the $100 psychological level for the first time since September 2019.

BitPay exec predicts Bitcoin’s price to surpass $20,000

Sonny Singh, BitPay’s chief commercial officer, said that Bitcoin’s price will surge beyond its last all-time high in 2020 due to some “unforeseen” event. In an interview with Bloomberg, he predicted Bitcoin’s price to reach ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

