Dash (DASH) leads market recovery: This reversal has legs
- Dash team releases a new iOS version of the Dash wallet.
- If technical levels stay intact, correction above $150 is an absolute possibility.
Dash is the biggest single-digit gainer among the top twenty cryptocurrencies. With intraday gains in the excess of 3%, correction above $150 hurdle is an absolute possibility. The entire market is in the green with most cryptos showing gains between 0.1% and 3%.
Dash formidable gains are likely connected to the newly released version of Dash wallet for iOS. The news of the released was shared on Twitter on June 7 and seems to have been received well by the community.
However, it is not clear if the iOS upgrade can sustain the current gains. DASH/USD is trading at $147.26 while supported by the 50 SMA at $145. On the upside, the 100 SMA is hindering growth to $150 level.
Technical indicators are sending bullish signals with the RSI almost hitting the overbought. The indicator touched 30.00 yesterday and the recovery serves to encourage the buyers to have confidence in the reversal. The MACD is crossing into the positive region at press time to show that the buyers are gaining traction. Dash is support at $145, $142 and the key support at $140.
DASH/USD 1-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.