- Curve DAO Token is balancing at the edge of a cliff; declines coming into the picture might revisit $0.42 support.
- On-chain data by IntoTheBlock hints at a reversal in the near term.
Curve DAO Token soared incredibly after establishing support at $0.32. Investors saw their hope for recovery renewed as the price crossed above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 12-hour range. Over the last 24 hours, CRV grew by more than 28% to change at $0.59. On the upside, price action is limited under $0.66. Meanwhile, buyers are fighting tooth and nail to avert the potential losses eyeing $0.42.
Curve DAO Token on the verge of a reversal
The 100 SMA supports the token’s immediate downside in the 12-hour timeframe. CRV must hold above this level to avoid triggering declines to the next support target. If the price closes under the 100 SMA, sell orders are likely to surge, increasing the tailwind. The primary point of contact on the downside would be the 50 SMA around $0.42.
CRV/USD 12-hour chart
The 4-hour chart shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) retreating from the overbought region. This indicator reinforces the building bearish momentum at the time of writing. If declines hold and the technical picture remains unchanged, we can expect Curve DAO Token to spiral to the 200 SMA. Further down, a confluence formed by the 50 SMA and 100 SMA will absorb the selling pressure at $0.43.
CRV/USD 4-hour chart
IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP model adds credence to the bearish outlook by presenting a significant resistance between $0.62 and $0.64. Here, 13 addresses previously bought roughly 4.6 million CRV. It is doubtful that CRV will slice through this hurdle based on the low trading volume observed.
On the downside, the absence of an immediate substantial support area suggests that the least resistance path is downwards. An increase of sell orders could soon create enough volume to force CRV to the robust anchor between $0.5 and $0.53. Here, 404 addresses had previously purchased 4.5 million CRV.
Curve DAO Token IOMAP chart
On the upside, Curve DAO Token will be saved from the potential breakdown if the price closes above the 100 SMA in the 12-hour timeframe. The Relative Strength Index on the same chart also proposes that buyers still have more influence. However, they lack the volume to push CRV toward $0.7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: OKEx enables fiat withdrawals
Colin Wu, a well-known Chinese reporter, has confirmed on Twitter that OKEx has reopened the legal currency deposit and withdrawal channels. Currently, crypto can be sold to OTC merchants for CNY within OKEx at a 20% lower price than Binance. The general public perception is ...
Ethereum's 2.0 upgrade might be the catalyst for a new bull run
Data from Dune Analytics reveals that 52,801E TH have been sent to the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract over the past few days. This amounts to 10% of the 524,000 tokens threshold needed to launch the upgrade ...
OMG faces strong resistance barriers, bears aim to go below $3
After reaching a high of $4.11 on September 29, OmiseGO has dropped drastically to $2.77 on November 4. Since then, the price has found healthy support and managed to bounce up.
TRX must defend crucial support for the ultimate rally to $0.03
TRON has from the beginning of November recovered considerably. The bulls' return occurred in tandem with Bitcoin's surge to new yearly highs and Ethereum's rise to $470. TRX hit levels above $0.026 but ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.