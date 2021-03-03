- Curve DAO price conquered a key resistance level on March 1.
- The digital asset faces one last crucial level before a breakout towards $3.
- The number of whales joining the network demonstrates great interest in the digital asset.
Curve is one of the most popular yield farming platforms with around $3.3 billion in crypto locked inside. CRV is up by more than 40% since its local bottom of $1.62 established on February 28 and aims for a full recovery.
Curve DAO price must regain this key level to see $3 again
On the 4-hour chart, CRV managed to climb above the 26-EMA resistance level on March 1 but got rejected from the 100-SMA once again. This last key resistance point has rejected Curve DAO price since February 15.
CRV/USD 4-hour chart
A clear breakout above the 100-SMA at $2.4 should push Curve DAO price towards $3 again, especially with the help of the whales. The number of large holders with 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 coins ($2,300,000 to $23,000,000) has increased by five sine the beginning of February.
CRV Holders Distribution chart
On the other hand, another strong rejection from the 100-SMA and a breakdown below the 26-EMA would be devastating for CRV holders. The digital asset could fall towards the previous local bottom of $1.62.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ADA could retrace in the short-term before massive 20% breakout
Cardano has been trading sideways since its high of $1.48 established on February 27. The digital asset just had a significant breakout from an important pattern and aims for a high of $1.5 in the long-term.
Ethereum price poised for greatness as on-chain metrics suggest move to $2,000 is approaching
On January 14, Ethereum price had a significant spike and started to outperform Bitcoin for the first time since July 2020. However, the trend didn’t last long and ETH started to fade away in February despite Bitcoin price also falling.
VET hints at a 75% bull rally
VeChain price has been consolidating in an ascending parallel channel for over the past two months. The pattern’s lower trendline cushioned the recent 42% crash. Bouncing off this support level now suggests the possibility of a 75% upswing towards the channel’s upper trendline at $0.084.
Crypto bull market warming up as Bitcoin heads for $58,000
The cryptocurrency market seems to be flipping bullish after Bitcoin made a real move above $50,000 on Wednesday during the European session. BTC's move also poked Ethereum bulls to join the market from the sidelines, pushing the price past $1,600.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.