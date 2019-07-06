Cryptocurrency market update: the sell-off is gaining traction
- Bitcoin has lost over 3% of its value to trade below $7,700.
- TRON is the worst performing cryptocurrency of the day, down nearly 8%.
Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been under selling pressure since Sunday. At the time of writing, the top-20 coins are nursing losses from 1% to 8% on a day-on-day basis. The cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped to $243 billion from $249 billion on Sunday; an average daily trading volume stayed at $59 billion amid growing volatility on the market.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD touched $7,511 on Sunday before recovering to $7,630 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has lost over 3% in recent 24 hours amid growing bearish sentiments intensified by technical factors. A sustainable move below $7,700-$7,650 area added dark colors to the short-term Technical picture.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $24.9 billion, recovered to $234 handle after a drop below $230 during early Asian hours. The coin has lost over 3.6% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the strong bearish trend.
- Ripple's XRP failed to stay above $0.40 amid sharp sell-off during Sunday hours. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.3 has lost nearly 6% of its value form this time on Sunday to trade at $0.3820.
The biggest market-movers
- TRON (TRX) is the biggest loser of the day. The 12th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $1.9 billion has shed nearly 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0296 by press time.
- Stellar (XLM) and IOTA are also big losers. The coins are nursing losses over 5% as the sell-off is gaining traction.
