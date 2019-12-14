Cryptocurrency market update: Selling wave returns, Santa rally still on sight?

- No relief for the crypto markets, as sellers return on Saturday.
- Ethereum – the main laggard amongst the top three dominant cryptocurrencies.
Top 3 coins’ price overview
- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) resumes its recent downtrend and trades below the 7,200 following a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. Any upside attempts could be sold-off near 7,265 supply zone, as bears keep their eye set on sub-7,100 levels. The most widely traded cryptocurrency is down 0.85% on daily basis, with its market capitalization shrinking to $ 130.73 billion.
- Ethereum (ETH/USD), the second largest digital asset, with the current market capitalization of $15.65 billion, holds the lower ground near $ 143 handle, having hit two-day lows of 142.76 over the last hour. The sellers continue to dominate, as the coin is on track to book a 4% weekly loss. So far this month, the No. 2 coin has traversed in a $ 15 range, lacking a clear directional bias.
- Ripple (XRP/USD) feels the pull of gravity in tandem with its crypto peers this Saturday. The recovery attempts seen earlier on the day failed to sustain above the 0.2200 level, as the price came stumbling down to now trade near daily lows of 0.2182. The No. 3 coin trades in a narrow range but risks further falls should it breach Friday’s low at 0.2153. Ripple is seen over 1% lower on the day, enjoying a market capitalization of $9.50 billion.
Bitcoin price analysis: $ 7,265 to cap any bounce amid rising wedge breakdown
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is trading little changed so far this Saturday, having run into stiff resistances aligned near 7,265 on its multiple upside attempts. Rising wedge breakdown is spotted on hourly sticks, with bears eyeing 7,075. However, a rebound cannot be ruled out in the near-term.
Litecoin technical analysis: Bearish bias intact while below $ 45.50
Litecoin (LTC/USD) is back in the red zone on Saturday after two straight days of tepid bounce. Despite the latest knockdown, the coin remains in a familiar trading range between $ 45 and $ 43.
Bitcoin Cash price prediction: Eyes on $ 215, with bull pennant on hourly sticks
Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) built on Friday’s rebound before entering a bullish consolidation this Saturday, as the bulls await a fresh impetus for the next push higher.
Cryptocurrency market update: Selling wave returns, Santa rally still on sight?
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.