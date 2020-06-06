Cryptocurrency Market Update: Ethereum outperforms its main rivals on the road to recovery

- Crypto bulls trying hard to extend the recovery on Saturday.
- Bitcoin and Ethereum are poised for additional upside.
- Ripple is catching up with its peers, but still lagging.
Widely-traded coins’ price overview
- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is on its way to conquer the 9700 mark, as the recovery from Friday’s drop is gaining traction gradually on Saturday. The bulls keep sight on 9746 following a symmetrical triangle breakout on a 15-minutes chart. The most dominant cryptocurrency was last seen trading around 9670, with a market capitalization of $178.23 billion. The rebound in Bitcoin is boding well for the underlying sentiment across the crypto space.
- Ethereum (ETH/USD), the No. 2 most traded digital asset, with a current market capitalization of $27.04 billion, rebounds 1% to trade around 242.50 region. The buyers remain hopeful amid a broad crypto market recovery, as the weekend love seems to seep in. The spot is back on the 240 handle and outperforms Bitcoin and Ripple, looking to settle the week with 4.50% gains.
- Ripple (XRP/USD) appears to lack a bullish follow-through and consolidates in familiar ranges just above the 20 handle. This could be likely due to stiff resistances aligned while it remains trapped within a potential symmetrical triangle on the hourly chart. The No. 3 coin is eyeing a bearish breakdown, with the target of 0.1945 in sight. The coin is set to book about a 1% weekly gain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Chart Analysis: Symmetrical triangle breakout to power BTC/USD above $9700
BTC/USD has charted a symmetrical triangle breakout in the last hour, opening doors for a test of the pattern target at 9746. Despite the bullish breakout, its likely to remain an uphill task for the bulls to achieve the target, given a bunch of healthy resistance levels.
XRP/USD: Path of least resistance appears to the downside
XRP/USD is struggling to extend its recovery beyond 0.20 on Saturday, as the bulls remain in a wait-and-see for the fourth straight session. While extending the range play, the bears are seen fighting back control, as suggested by the near-term technical set up.
BCH/USD: Bulls eye $280 amid falling wedge breakout
Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) is consolidating the latest uptick to a daily high of 257.50, having recovered losses following a dip to 253.47. The No. 5 coin has charted a bullish breakout on the hourly chart. The bulls look to extend the upside break to $280.
Crypto Market Update: Ethereum outperforms its main rivals on the road to recovery
Crypto bulls are trying hard to extend the recovery on Saturday. Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin and Ripple, looking to settle the week with 4.50% gains. The top 2 widely traded coins are poised for additional upside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.